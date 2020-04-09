Factory output in the basic metals industry expanded 18.2% in Feb 2020 compared to the same month last year, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office. In comparison, it had expanded at 14.2% in the previous month of Jan 2020.

Growth in the basic metals industry was more than that in overall industrial output, which grew 4.5%. Basic metals made up 12.8% of the overall index of industrial production (IIP), and contributed 2.33% to overall IIP growth.

Among the 23 industries tracked by the Central Statistics Office's Index of Industrial Production, the basic metals industry had the highest growth rate. Across all industry sectors, the growth rate was highest in manufacture of basic metals, and lowest in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

Factory output is measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a composite index that measures changes in the volume of production of selected industrial goods.

The data has been sourced from Central Statistics Office