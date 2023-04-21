New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged bureaucrats to make national interest the sole basis of their every decision, saying the country has put its faith in them and they must uphold that trust.

PM Modi, while addressing an event organised to mark 16th Civil Services Day, said that today’s aspirational citizens are not willing to wait for long to see changes in the systems and this will need our full effort.

“Taking quick decisions and implementing them with speed has become all the more important as the expectations of the world from India have also risen dramatically. As the world is saying that India’s time has arrived, there is no time to be wasted by the bureaucracy of the country," PM Modi said.

“The country has put its faith in you, work while maintaining that trust. Basis of all your decisions should always be the national interest", he insisted.

The prime minister lauded bureaucrats on the occasion of Civil Services Day while urging them to be agents of change and innovation with an active attitude in the run-up to 100 years of India’s independence.

“You have the chance to serve the country in this Amrit Kaal. Though we have limited time, we will utilize it to the full extent and work with immense dedication. We have difficult targets but great courage. We have a goal to climb the mountains, but we will transcend even the skies."

Modi said the government has freed the bureaucracy from the shackles of protocol and hierarchy. “I meet officers from all levels, and we conduct brainstorming sessions to help them come up with new ideas."

He said the government has allowed younger Indian Administrative Service officers to have central deputations, deviating from the earlier model where officers served at the state level first.

Elaborating on the work of his government, PM Modi said that the central government today has been best utilising time as well as resources.

“Today, the goal of the government is ‘nation first and citizen first’," he said, adding that the focus of the government is to empower the nation by empowering the deprived.

Observing that there are two ways of life, PM Modi said that the first is ‘getting things done’, and the second is ‘letting things happen’. “The former approach is an active stand, and the latter is the reflection of a passive attitude. Adopt the first approach, and you’ll succeed," he said.