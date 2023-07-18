Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra have been an active social media user wherein he shares witty tweets, human interest stories, funny videos, offbeat posts to motivate and inspire his followers 10.6 million followers.

In a recent tweet, Mahindra has called Paris best ‘walking’ city in the world. He further added that the city hasn't lost any of its magic and He called every corner, every store window in the city mysterious and surprising. In his post, he described cafés that stack up their furniture at the end of the day an ‘art installation.’ In a tweet, he wrote, “Paris hasn’t lost any of its magic. This is the best ‘walking’ city in the world. Around every corner, in every store window, lies something that is mysterious & surprising. And even when cafés stack their furniture at close of day, those stacks look designed, like an art installation…"

His post received 295300 views, 1549 like and 58 retweets on Twitter. Social media users also commented on his post wherein some agreed while some called it unsafe.

One user wrote, “"Paris is Not 24/7 Discover a Greener Side of Paris. The Canal Saint Martin neighborhood has always attracted an eclectic crowd, "Paris’s eco-conscious scene""

Another user wrote, “Try walking after it gets dark. Even the metro seems unsafe"

One user commented saying, “Absolutely agree! Paris is a captivating city that never fails to enchant."

Some also complained saying, “Yes, As long as one can keep the wallet safe from pick pockets, its a good city to walk."

One user also wrote, “Yes, but there are robberies around the street and that too children’s which is not good. Police don’t take any action"

Meanwhile, the Mahindra group chairman also comes days after he shared a video of the Bastille Day parade in Champs Élysées which he said truly came alive after the Indian forces appeared.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Obviously I’m a ‘bit’ biased but the Champs Élysées came truly alive with a taste of Indian ‘Josh’ when our forces proudly appeared."