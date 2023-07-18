Days after Bastille Day Parade, Anand Mahindra calls Paris ‘best walking city in the world', Netizens react2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has called Paris the best 'walking' city in the world, praising its magic and surprises. His tweet received mixed responses.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra have been an active social media user wherein he shares witty tweets, human interest stories, funny videos, offbeat posts to motivate and inspire his followers 10.6 million followers.
His post received 295300 views, 1549 like and 58 retweets on Twitter. Social media users also commented on his post wherein some agreed while some called it unsafe.
One user wrote, “"Paris is Not 24/7 Discover a Greener Side of Paris. The Canal Saint Martin neighborhood has always attracted an eclectic crowd, "Paris’s eco-conscious scene""
Another user wrote, “Try walking after it gets dark. Even the metro seems unsafe"
One user commented saying, “Absolutely agree! Paris is a captivating city that never fails to enchant."
Some also complained saying, “Yes, As long as one can keep the wallet safe from pick pockets, its a good city to walk."
One user also wrote, “Yes, but there are robberies around the street and that too children’s which is not good. Police don’t take any action"
Meanwhile, the Mahindra group chairman also comes days after he shared a video of the Bastille Day parade in Champs Élysées which he said truly came alive after the Indian forces appeared.
In a tweet, he wrote, “Obviously I’m a ‘bit’ biased but the Champs Élysées came truly alive with a taste of Indian ‘Josh’ when our forces proudly appeared."