Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the students who passed their class 12 CBSE exams and said that the batch adapted to the "new normal" well. He also extended best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future.

"The Batch which appeared for the Class XII Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them!" the PM said in a tweet.

He said a bright and opportunity-filled future awaits the students.

"To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you. Each of you is a powerhouse of talent. My best wishes always," Modi said.

"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future," he added.

Class 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for class 12 board examinations on Friday.

A pass percentage of 99.37 was recorded, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54%.

While the pass percentage of girls and boys stood at 99.67% and 99.13% respectively, transgenders achieved a pass percentage of 100%.

The pass percentage increased by over 10 percentage points against last year's 88.78%. The difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was nearly six per cent last year.

The board has announced the results on basis of an alternate assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.

According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel of the board, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30% weightage to class 10 marks, another 30% to class 11 marks and 40% weightage to marks obtained in class 12 unit test, mid-term and pre-board exams.









