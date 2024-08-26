’Batenge toh katenge’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath makes unity call at Agra rally, cites Bangladesh chaos

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the ‘nation will be empowered only when we stay united’. Referring to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, he warned, ‘batenge toh katenge’ (if we are divided, we will be destroyed)

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published26 Aug 2024, 05:36 PM IST
’Batenge toh katenge’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath makes unity call at Agra rally, cites Bangladesh chaos

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, August 26, called for national unity while speaking at an inauguration event in Agra onJanmashtami. The UP Chief Minister said the "nation will be empowered only when we stay united".Referring to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Adityanath warned, "batenge toh katenge (if we are divided, we will be destroyed).”

The UP Chief minister made these comments at a rally in Agra after unveiling the statue of Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“Nothing can be above the nation. And the nation will be empowered only when we are united. 'Batenge to Katenge'. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here... 'Batenge to Katenge, Ek Rahenge to Nek Rahenge,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier on Sunday, the UP Chief Minister questioned the opposition over its ‘silence’ over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country. “While the opposition is quick to speak out on global issues, it has remained conspicuously silent about the persecution of Hindus and the demolition of temples in Bangladesh. They see Palestine but turn a blind eye to Bangladesh because its fears losing their vote bank,” Yogi Adityanath said in Mathura.

"We must unite to expose and counter those divisive forces that seek to fracture society for their petty interests," the UP Chief minister said.

"For us, the nation comes first, and we are prepared to make any sacrifice to protect it," he added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the UP Chief Minister’s "Batega toh Katega" remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Yogi's recent statement on Bangladesh indicates his aspirations for the Prime Minister's position. This isn't the first time he's hinted at it. I trust that the officials in Delhi will make it clear that he shouldn't interfere in their matters."

Published26 Aug 2024, 05:36 PM IST

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 05:36 PM IST
