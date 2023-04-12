Bathinda Firing: 4 Army Jawan killed at military station; terror angle unlikely1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:20 PM IST
- The firing incident took place early morning around 04:35 hours.
Four soldiers of an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station, Indian Army has said. The soldiers succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident. The Army said the incident took place at around 4:30 am and that it deployed quick reaction teams and cordoned off the area.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×