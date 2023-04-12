Home / News / India /  Bathinda Firing: 4 Army Jawan killed at military station; terror angle unlikely
Back

Four soldiers of an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident inside Bathinda Military Station, Indian Army has said. The soldiers succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident. The Army said the incident took place at around 4:30 am and that it deployed quick reaction teams and cordoned off the area.

“No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case," the Indian Army South Western command said.

It further said all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.

Punjab police sources told ANI that there is no terror angle in the firing incident. They further added that all the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed.

“About two days ago one INSAS rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Some army personnel may be behind this incident," police sources said.

