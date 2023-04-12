Bathinda Firing: 4 casualties reported at military station

Bathinda Firing: 4 casualties reported at military station1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
Four causalities were reported in firing inside Bathinda Military Station today, HQ South Western Command informed. The firing incident took place early morning around 04:35 hours.
HQ SW Command added that the Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area has been cordoned off and sealed.
“Four casualties reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station today. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress," HQ SW Command as reported by news agency ANI. Punjab police sources told ANI that there is no terror angle in the firing incident.
They further added that all the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed.
“About two days ago one INSAS rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing. Some army personnel may be behind this incident," police sources said.
