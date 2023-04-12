4 army jawans killed during firing incident at Bathinda Military Station The Indian Army has released a statement on the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. “Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," Indian army said.

Army Chief to brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on firing incident shortly Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident in a short while from now, news agency ANI has reported.

Watch: Gates of Bathinda Military Station closed following firing incident

Bathinda military station houses families of soldiers The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

‘Not a terrorist attack’ Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".

Watch: Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station HQ SW Command said that Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area has been cordoned off and sealed. Here are visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station.

Cops rule out terror angle ANI reported citing Punjab police sources that there is no terror angle in the firing incident. Sources added that all the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed. They said that one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing about two days ago and some army personnel may be behind this incident.

