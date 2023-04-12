Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said. It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.
12 Apr 2023, 11:18 AM IST
4 army jawans killed during firing incident at Bathinda Military Station
The Indian Army has released a statement on the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. “Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," Indian army said.
12 Apr 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Army Chief to brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on firing incident shortly
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the Bathinda Military Station firing incident in a short while from now, news agency ANI has reported.
12 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Watch: Gates of Bathinda Military Station closed following firing incident
12 Apr 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Bathinda military station houses families of soldiers
The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.
12 Apr 2023, 10:53 AM IST
‘Not a terrorist attack’ Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar
Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".
12 Apr 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Watch: Visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station
HQ SW Command said that Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area has been cordoned off and sealed. Here are visuals from outside Bathinda Military Station.
12 Apr 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Cops rule out terror angle
ANI reported citing Punjab police sources that there is no terror angle in the firing incident. Sources added that all the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed. They said that one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing about two days ago and some army personnel may be behind this incident.
12 Apr 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Entire cantonment area has been sealed
All the entry gates of the Army Cantt in Bathinda have been closed.
12 Apr 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Bathinda military station firing: Army statement
"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.