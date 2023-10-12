Batla House encounter case: Delhi High Court refuses to confirm death sentence of Ariz Khan
Batla House encounter case: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to confirm the death sentence of Ariz Khan who was earlier convicted by a trial court in March 2021
Delhi High Court commutes the death penalty awarded to Ariz Khan to life imprisonment. Khan was sentenced to death penalty by the trial court for the murder of Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. The order was pronounced by a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma. The bench had reserved its judgement on the issue in August after the lawyers for the convict and the State concluded their submissions.