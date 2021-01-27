Subscribe
Battered infra dream awaits a new deal
A brisk pace of growth in government capital spending directly contributes to a steady economy. The opposite has been happening in the first two quarters of this fiscal.

Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

9 min read . 09:45 PM IST Tanya Thomas

  • A long-awaited ramp up in infrastructure spending was derailed by the pandemic. Now, all eyes are on the Budget
  • The near collapse in public funding, especially at a time when India is striving to capture a slice of the global supply chains through its China+1 gambit, could have worrisome consequences

MUMBAI : A Hyderabad-based public works contractor, in a recent conversation with Mint, painted a grim picture of how his company’s fortunes have turned in the past year. Three out of five state governments that he works with—in western and southern India—have stopped paying bills for ongoing irrigation and urban water supply projects. Because of this, the company has chosen to slow down the pace of work on its order book, valued roughly at 7500 crore.

“I had to use the company’s free cash reserves last year to pay workers. For us, this is like selling the family silver," the contractor, who requested anonymity, said. Meanwhile, the firm’s interest coverage ratio—a measure of its ability to repay lenders—has plummeted since 2019.

