Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

MUMBAI : A Hyderabad-based public works contractor, in a recent conversation with Mint, painted a grim picture of how his company’s fortunes have turned in the past year. Three out of five state governments that he works with—in western and southern India—have stopped paying bills for ongoing irrigation and urban water supply projects. Because of this, the company has chosen to slow down the pace of work on its order book, valued roughly at ₹7500 crore.