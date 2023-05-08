Battle Stars shoots for the stars with new Indian roots and localisation features2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:56 PM IST
SuperGaming unveiled two fresh playable characters during a Today at Apple gathering held at the recently launched Apple BKC store in Mumbai.
SuperGaming, the developer of Battle Stars, a multiplayer shooter game available on iOS and Android, is making significant efforts to localize the game and establish its Indian identity through exciting updates. The game studio recently teamed up with renowned content creator Techno Gamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia) to introduce a new playable character inspired by the content creator. While the game can be downloaded and played for free, players have the option to make in-app purchases. SuperGaming announced the collaboration at an event in Mumbai.
