SuperGaming, the developer of Battle Stars, a multiplayer shooter game available on iOS and Android, is making significant efforts to localize the game and establish its Indian identity through exciting updates. The game studio recently teamed up with renowned content creator Techno Gamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia) to introduce a new playable character inspired by the content creator. While the game can be downloaded and played for free, players have the option to make in-app purchases. SuperGaming announced the collaboration at an event in Mumbai.

SuperGaming unveiled two fresh playable characters during a Today at Apple gathering held at the recently launched Apple BKC store in Mumbai. One of the characters, dubbed 'Techno', draws inspiration from Techno Gamerz, a widely recognized content creator famous for his YouTube gaming content, with a massive subscriber base of over 33 million. The new characters are already available for use in Battle Stars.

In addition to its appearance, the Techno character in Battle Stars will have personalised messages and dialogues that mirror the image and identity of its real-life counterpart, content creator Ujjwal Chaurasia. The character will also wield a unique weapon and undertake a 'Techno Quest,' an objective-based mission that draws from the character's persona. Ujjwal Chaurasia expressed his admiration for SuperGaming's work on the character, noting that the game developers paid close attention to detail, including his poses, mannerisms, and subtle animations, which impressed him greatly.

During the Today at Apple event, SuperGaming revealed a second playable character called 'Patil,' modelled after a Mumbai police officer, as a tribute to the city's identity. Moreover, the game developer plans to launch a new female playable character based in Mumbai and a new map that features several iconic Mumbai landmarks. SuperGaming also intends to introduce Mumbai slang-based emotes to the game shortly.

SuperGaming, the creator of the multiplayer shooting game Battle Stars, is expanding its Indian presence by adding exciting features that cater to local audiences. During an event in Mumbai, the game developer announced a collaboration with the popular content creator Techno Gamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia) to introduce a new playable character inspired by the YouTuber's image and identity. Battle Stars is available for download on iOS and Android platforms at no cost, but players can make in-app purchases.

To recall, SuperGaming is the creator of Battle Stars, an online multiplayer shooting game where players engage in 4v4 battles using characters with distinct attributes and drawbacks. The game developer recently obtained financial backing from Bandai Namco and is presently working on Indus, its forthcoming battle royale game. Android users can register their interest in the game by signing up on its pre-registration page to obtain updates about its release.