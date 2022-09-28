Bengaluru traffic often tops the list of inconveniences residents face in Karnataka's capital city, which otherwise offers a ‘weather to cherish’. While ‘stuck in traffic’ is a common term for the commuters in India's silicon valley, the commute might just ease as urban air mobility company is set to start helicopter services in the city between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from 10 October.

Fly Blade is a partnership between Hunch Ventures, a venture capital firm with offices in New Delhi and the US, and BLADE Urban Air Mobility Inc. To improve short haul air journeys in India, Fly Blade has joined hands with Airbus and Eve Air Mobility.

According to a report published in Mint, the company is working with Airbus and Eve Air Mobility on reducing carbon emissions in urban air mobility through Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft or electric air taxis.

Fly Blade aims to provide similar services in Goa in the near future. According to reports, over the next 24 months, the business intends to lease about 50 crafts while growing its network and providing its services in 10 states.

The airline launched its first flights between Mumbai, Pune, and Shirdi in Maharashtra. Later, it began offering bed-to-bed air medevac service as well as scheduled by-the-seat helicopter flights to Goa and Karnataka (to Coorg, Hampi, and Kabini).

The helicopter service is expected to reduce the two hour journey to Bengaluru airport to a meagre 12 minutes for a cost of ₹3,250 per seat.

Helicopter service in Bengaluru

Route- the company will begin operating a helicopter service between Bengaluru International Airport and HAL

Ticket prices- ₹3,250 per seat

Duration - 12 minutes

Seating capacity- 5 passengers

Operative days- 5 days a week

Timing- HAL will operate two flights in the route. One is a flight from Bengaluru to HAL at 9am. The other is a return flight in the evening at 4:15 pm.

Areas covered- Notably HAL is closer to popular destinations within Bengaluru like Kormangala, IT parks

Future routes- The company will subsequently introduce more routes to Whitefield and Electronic City

Details on the helicopter- The H125 (previously named the AS350 B3e) outclasses all other single-engine helicopters for performance, versatility, low maintenance, and low acquisition costs, while excelling in high and hot and extreme environments. It is a member of Airbus’ Ecureuil family, which has accumulated almost 36 million flight hours worldwide.