Battling Bengaluru traffic woes? Now you can hop onto a chopper, check prices

Bengaluru traffic often tops the list of inconveniences residents face in Karnataka's capital city, which otherwise offers a ‘weather to cherish’. While ‘stuck in traffic’ is a common term for the commuters in India's silicon valley, the commute might just ease as urban air mobility company is set to start helicopter services in the city between Bengaluru airport and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from 10 October.

