Battling covid-19 in Tamil Nadu with some extra alphabets thrown in

BENGALURU: Hashtags such as #KOYAMPUTHTHOOR took the social media by storm on Thursday after a play of words started, in the context of Tamil Nadu politics, on the way cities and suburbs should be named and spelled.

In Tamil Nadu, which has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in India, a massive name-changing process will begin for 1,018 places, based on recommendations from a panel of Tamil language experts, said an order issued by the state government on 1 April and made public on 10 June.

The change is to effect rewriting the names of some places in English exactly the way they are spoken in Tamil, said the state government.

As a result, Coimbatore district changes to Koyampuththoor, thus the hashtag, and Vellore district is now Veeloor, and Chennai’s iconic suburb Mylapore is Mayilaappoor.

Changing the names of cities is a regular practice for Indian parties in their political messaging. Even as clumsy spellings and an overload of alphabets suggested in the state's exercise are unusual, the focus on Tamil ethos has been a bedrock of political messaging for the two major Dravidian parties that have been ruling the state for the past 52 years--the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

However, the move has raised questions over priority. The proposed new names have been made into memes and criticised with endless jokes on the Tamil Internet. Others ask how altering the limits of language benefits the people suffering, or the government for that matter. “Imagine all the #Aadhar cards that would need correction! What a nightmare move," said Kalyan Raman, author and translator, in a Twitter post.

For those who stay away from Internet humour, it feels even cruel. “I don’t know what good it serves," said C. Sivakumar in Tamil, who is a native of Coimbatore and president of the district’s micro and cottage entrepreneurs association. Micro and small-scale industries have traditionally fuelled Coimbatore’s reputation as a mechanical powerhouse. Financially, they were in shambles even before covid-19, Mint reported in January, and have now collapsed fully because of the lockdown.

“We are not getting even small investments either from the banks or from the government to restart our units. And then there is the risk of rising infections if we go out. What my city is called is the last thing in my mind now," he said.

“This is like diverting attention from the inability to handle covid-19, and trying to focus on an emotive issue," said Sandeep Shastri, political analyst and pro-vice chancellor at Jain University.

“I'm one of those who believes name changes reflect the culture of the place. But when the state is under siege from covid-19, the energies of the state and the energies of the administration should be directed towards that. Now you will insist on your collectors, your officers all changing name-boards, whereas they should be fighting covid-19 on a war foot in their respective districts," Shastri said.

Tamil Nadu recorded a massive 1,927 positive cases just on 10 June, one of the biggest single-day surges in India, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 36,841 so far.

By the state health minister C Vijayabaskar’s own admission on Tuesday, covid-19 is “spreading at lightning speed across the state".

