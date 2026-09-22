Bay of Bengal depression likely to intensify, hit Andhra-Odisha coast

A depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between late 23 September and early 24 September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

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Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall on 23 September, while Chhattisgarh and Telangana are likely to see intense rainfall during 23-24 September.

The weather system comes as the southwest monsoon begins its annual withdrawal from northwest India. Conditions remain favourable for further withdrawal from the remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, some more parts of Rajasthan and parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.

Also Read | Monsoon starts to withdraw from northwest India

The southwest monsoon season has so far brought cumulative rainfall of 703.7 mm during 1 June-21 September, 15% below the normal of 827.2 mm.

Rainfall to remain widespread Central India is likely to see widespread rain, thunderstorms and lightning over east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 23-27 September, and Chhattisgarh during 23-28 September. West Madhya Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rain during the period.

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In east India, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive widespread rain during 23-26 September, Jharkhand during 23-27 September and Bihar during 24-27 September. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also receive widespread rain during 23-27 September.

In the northwest, feast Uttar Pradesh is likely to see widespread rain and thunderstorms during 25-27 September, while Uttarakhand may receive similar conditions during 26-28 September. Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad may see widespread rain on 28 September.

In the northeast, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive widespread rain on 23 September, while Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may see isolated to scattered rain during 23-28 September.

In west, Konkan & Goa and Marathwada India are likely to receive widespread rain on 23 September, while Gujarat may see isolated to scattered rain during 23-28 September.

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Also Read | IMD forecasts heavy rain across several parts of India over next 7 days

The IMD has also forecast winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Konkan & Goa during 23-24 September and over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during 23-25 September.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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