BBC backtracks on Lineker over tweet slamming UK asylum plan

BBC backtracks on Lineker over tweet slamming UK asylum plan5 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain's publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash after sidelining one of its best-known hosts because he expressed a political opinion.
The BBC called a truce Monday in its showdown with sports commentator Gary Lineker, reversing its suspension of the former soccer great for a tweet that criticized the UK government’s contentious new migration policy.
