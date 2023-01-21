Criticising the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a former Indian envoy said that BBC has a troubled record dealing with India and alleges that it still holds a colonial mindset with regard to the country. Meanwhile, another Indian ambassador expressed that with this documentary the broadcaster has completely ‘destroyed its credibility’.

Several former envoys and other eminent Indians have condemned the two-part docu-series pointing out it as blatant interference in India's internal affairs and attempt to destroy India-UK bilateral relations.

About the documentary, Bhaswati Mukherjee, former Indian envoy to the Netherlands, told news agency ANI, "This particular documentary of two parts was a visible example of the fact that although it is public broadcasting service, it does these programmes that are highly discriminatory, interfere in our internal affairs and are funded by private partners and not the British government."

"BBC is trying to interfere in internal affairs just one year before the general elections in India and also trying to pull down their own PM who rebutted these series and his government is trying to conclude an FTA with us (India). It completely spoils the atmosphere of the negotiations of FTA," she told ANI.

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

Meanwhile, former ambassador to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri told ANI that there is no factual reporting in the BBC documentary at all and pointed out how it "keeps talking about allegedly this, reportedly that" while ignoring the decisions of the Indian judiciary.

"The Supreme Court of India has monitored a special investigative report which took several years and the case went on from the lower court to the high court to the Supreme Court to the Special Investigative Team. It is a meticulously monitored and detailed investigation and the 452-page judgement of the Supreme Court has completely exonerated Prime Minister Modi and has explained how the incident took place," she said.

Ambassador Sikri contended that BBC has completely destroyed its credibility by bringing about such a documentary. She even highlighted that British Prime Minister has rebutted attempts by certain members of parliament and the other British members of parliament have completely criticised BBC.