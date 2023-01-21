BBC destroyed its credibility: Ex-Indian envoys slam documentary on PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Several former envoys and other eminent Indians have condemned the two-part docu-series pointing out it as blatant interference in India's internal affairs
Criticising the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a former Indian envoy said that BBC has a troubled record dealing with India and alleges that it still holds a colonial mindset with regard to the country. Meanwhile, another Indian ambassador expressed that with this documentary the broadcaster has completely ‘destroyed its credibility’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×