BBC documentary on PM Modi is ‘completely exaggerated’: UK MP Bob Blackman
- British MP Bob Blackman has said that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘completely exaggerated’
UK MP Bob Blackman has said that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "completely exaggerated". While speaking to News18, the British MP said, “BBC does not represent views of the British government. The documentary is a hatchet job."
