UK MP Bob Blackman has said that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "completely exaggerated". While speaking to News18, the British MP said, “BBC does not represent views of the British government. The documentary is a hatchet job."

The controversial two-part documentary series has triggered a major controversy in India. The documentary looked at PM Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat during the 2002 riots.

The Centre had ordered social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links of the BBC documentary.

Terming the BBC documentary a "propaganda piece", the Centre had ordered social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links of the BBC documentary. It said that BBC's two-part series as a 'propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative'. "Bias", "lack of objectivity", and "continuing colonial mindset" is "blatantly visible" in it, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said last month.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking to impose a complete ban on BBC in India in wake of a controversial documentary. The apex court termed it "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.

The top court had on February 3 also directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary.

On January 21, the government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

BBC released a documentary called India: The Modi Question. The first episode of the docu-series was aired on 17 January, and was removed from YouTube the next day.