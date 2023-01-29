BBC documentary row: CURAJ suspends 10 students for 2 weeks2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:55 PM IST
- Though the varsity authorities claimed that the suspension of the students was not linked to them watching the documentary, India: The Modi Question.
Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ)'s ten students were suspended for two weeks on 29 January after they allegedly gathered on the campus to watch a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×