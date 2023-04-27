BBC documentary row: Delhi High Court sets aside Delhi University order debarring NSUI leader2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:42 PM IST
BBC documentary row: Delhi High Court has set aside a debarment order issued against NSUI leader and PhD scholar Lokesh Chugh and has found it in violation of principles of natural justice
The Delhi Court has set aside a Delhi University order debarring an NSUI leader for a year for his alleged involvement in the screening on the campus a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.
