2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:42 PM IST Livemint
Protests erupted at DU’s Arts faculty on January 27 after police detained at least 24 students attempting to screen the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. (HT)Premium
BBC documentary row: Delhi High Court has set aside a debarment order issued against NSUI leader and PhD scholar Lokesh Chugh and has found it in violation of principles of natural justice

The Delhi Court has set aside a Delhi University order debarring an NSUI leader for a year for his alleged involvement in the screening on the campus a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. 

In a stern order on Thursday, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said that the order passed by Delhi University was in "violation of the principle of natural justice". Justice Kaurav also said that the administrative authority must give reasons in the order.

Also Read: Live: Delhi Police detains 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen BBC documentary

The Delhi High Court judgment on the debarment order read, "The court is unable to sustain the impugned order dated March 10, 2023. The impugned order is set aside. The admission of the petitioner is restored. Necessary consequences will follow."

The High Court, however, observed that Delhi University is free to take other action against Lokesh Chugh since the debarment order is set aside for non-compliance with the principles of natural justice.

Interestingly, days ago, Delhi University had argued in the High Court that Chugh was the 'mastermind' behind the protests that erupted at DU's Faculty of Arts on January 27.

"Petitioner had participated in the 'showing' of the banned BBC Documentary on 27.01.2023 at 4:00 PM in front of Gate No. 4, Faculty of Arts, University of Delhi... which this amounts to an act of indiscipline,"

The Delhi University Registrar had issued a notice barring Chugh from appearing in any university, college, or departmental examination for a period of one year.

Also Read: ‘We have no agenda...publicly funded in UK’: BBC on PM Modi’s documentary

Chugh had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court on April 13 challenging the notice issued by the university registrar's office to bar him from the examination. He had also challenged the show-cause notice issued by the Proctor's office stating that the NSUI leader was involved in "disturbing law and order" during the screening of the BBC documentary.

The central government had termed the BBC documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question' as 'propaganda' and a 'reflection of colonial mindset'.

(With inputs from PTI)

