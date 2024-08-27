Rohini Court in Delhi adjourns BBC documentary controversy case till December 18, 2024. Fresh summons were issued to BBC at its UK address in April. The case concerns the ban on the documentary India: the Modi Question.

The Rohini Court in Delhi has adjourned the BBC documentary controversy until December 18, 2024.

Earlier in April, the court issued a new summons to the BBC at its UK address.

This matter concerns the ban on the documentary “India: the Modi Question".

What is controversial about 'India: the Modi Question'? The central government has banned the BBC documentary focused on the 2002 riots in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. The film explores the sectarian violence in Gujarat during Modi's tenure as chief minister, detailing the large-scale killing of Muslims following the attack and burning of a train carrying Hindu pilgrims by a Muslim mob.

Human rights groups have accused Modi of failing to curb the violence, though India's Supreme Court has rejected these allegations.

Moreover, the documentary features former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, who stated that the British government's inquiry found that Modi's administration had created "a climate of impunity" for the rioters.

“The Centre has blocked the controversial documentary across all social media platforms. Any attempts to screen the film will be a violation of Intellectual Property Rights," the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier in January.

Additionally, press freedom in India has deteriorated in recent years, with India dropping eight places to 150 out of 180 countries in the latest Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders.