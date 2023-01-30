The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea against Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court today agreed to list on February 6 a PIL.

Advocate ML Sharma has filed the petition for an early hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma and senior advocate C U Singh seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

"It will be listed on Monday," the CJI said.

Sharma challenged the Centre's decision to ban the documentary India: The Modi Question, alleging that the ban was malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The PIL also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", according to sources.