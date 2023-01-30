BBC documentary row: SC agrees to hear plea against Centre's ban on Feb 61 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:38 AM IST
- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea against Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear plea against Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×