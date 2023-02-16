BBC employees, IT sleuths 'sleeping' at office since surprise 'survey' began

At least 10 senior BBC employees have not left for home since an Income Tax (IT) department ‘survey’ started at its Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday. Even tax officials had remained at the BBC's offices, some sleeping there.

The operation has been ongoing for more than 45 hours as of Thursday and authorities have said that it will continue for some more time. As per reports, the officials are currently gathering financial data and making copies of documents of the news organization.

"They (officials) asked some of us to open their laptop and hand in phones and then handed it back," one source told Reuters, adding that owners of the devices were asked for the access codes. A second source gave a similar account.

No connection between IT survey: Government

This action comes weeks after the BBC aired a two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. However, government cited there is no connection between the two incidents.

Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, told Times Now news channel on Wednesday that the BBC was served tax notices in the past but had not provided a "convincing response."

"Whether you are a media organization or you are a manufacturer, the purpose of tax laws apply equally to everybody. And if you are found in violation of those tax laws, the appropriate action is taken as the due process of law,"

While there has been no official statement from the Income Tax department on the action, the BBC has said it was cooperating with the authorities. The agency cited, the survey is being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies.

Work as usual at BBC

Meanwhile, the BBC has stated that they are continuing to broadcast their news as usual, with many employees working from home.

In recent years some international companies had come under the income tax scanner regarding transfer pricing rules, but several media organisations and rights' group criticised the ongoing search at the BBC.

(With inputs from agencies)