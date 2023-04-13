After I-T, ED investigates BBC over suspected forex breaches

After I-T, ED investigates BBC over suspected forex breaches2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:17 PM IST
- Investigation under Foreign Exchange Management Act, notice to BBC in March: Report
- Some reports said ED has called for documents and the recording of statements of certain company executives under provisions of FEMA
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), responsible for investigating financial irregularities, has launched an inquiry into alleged foreign exchange rule violations by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), according to a Reuters report. This development follows the income-tax authorities’ survey on BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices in February.
