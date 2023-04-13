After I-T, ED investigates BBC over suspected forex breaches

On 17 February, the I-T department issued a statement without explicitly mentioning the BBC, stating that a three-day survey conducted earlier at the business premises of a notable international media company revealed that the group’s entities’ profits were not proportional to their scale of operations in India. The department claimed that the survey—a method of gathering information through official visits, albeit less stringent than searches—uncovered evidence indicating unpaid taxes on specific remittances that were not reported as income in India by the group’s foreign entities. In response, the BBC stated it would continue to cooperate with the authorities. The tax department then used terms like ‘discrepancies’ and failure to withhold tax but did not use the word ‘tax evasion,’ which usually figures in statements after search and survey operations.