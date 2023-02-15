BBC I-T 'survey': How different is survey from raids and searches?
The Income Tax Act of 1961 includes provisions for both surveys and searches to investigate cases of tax evasion
BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were searched by the income tax department on Tuesday, where the broadcaster has hundreds of employees. The broadcaster has said it is fully cooperating with authorities and hopes to have the situation resolved as soon as possible.
