BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were searched by the income tax department on Tuesday, where the broadcaster has hundreds of employees. The broadcaster has said it is fully cooperating with authorities and hopes to have the situation resolved as soon as possible.

When is survey conducted?

Income tax surveys are done in order to investigate tax evasion. I-T surveys are conducted as a surprise inspection in order to to ensure the proper and correct maintenance of books of accounts.

The Income Tax Act of 1961 includes provisions for both surveys and searches to investigate cases of tax evasion. Section 133A and Section 133B of the Act allow for an IT survey, which is limited to business premises only. During an IT survey, tax authorities can verify books, documents, stock, and place identification marks, but cannot seize any of them.

During the survey, income tax officials collect relevant information. They may enter any place within the limits of the area assigned to them, or place occupied by the company or the person or, any place in respect of which the officials are authorised by the income-tax authority.

During survey, officials can ask for assistance, may verify the cash, stock or other valuable article or thing which may be found therein. They can ask to furnish information or documents which may be useful for, or relevant to, any proceeding under this Act.

The tax officials can only enter place of business during the business hours, and cannot impound any books of account or other documents except after recording the reasons for so doing or retain in their custody any such books of account or other documents without obtaining approval from higher authorities.

Tax officials during a survey can not remove any cash, stock or other valuable article or thing.

I-T search and raid:

On the other hand, an IT search conducted under Section 132 of the Act involves a thorough examination of residential or business premises to gather evidence of tax evasion. During an IT search, authorities have the power to seize assets, books of accounts, and documents if they suspect them to be related to undisclosed income. Unlike an IT survey, an IT search can be conducted on both residential and business premises.

IT department website claims searches are conducted when:

Any person to whom a summons or notice was issued under the IT Act to produce, or cause to be produced, any books of account, or other documents and has omitted or failed to pr\oduce, or cause to be produced, such books of account or other documents as required by summons or notice.

- Any person is in possession of any money, jewellery, or other valuable article or thing representing - either wholly or partly income or property - which has not been disclosed for the purposes of the Indian Income-tax Act, 1922.