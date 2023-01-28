The latest educational institution to get warped in the controversial documentary India: The Modi Question, by British Broadcasting Company (BBC), is Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

The TISS authorities issued a second warning to the students in the campus against the screening of the BBC documentary that has been banned in India. Several higher eductaional institutions in national capital Delhi have faced the ire of authorities, student wing of religious-political outfits, students regarding the screening of the documentary.

This includes Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU), and Jamilia Milia Islamia University. Further in West Bengal, Jadavpur University conducted a rather peaceful screening of the documentary.

TISS authorities said, “It is with utmost seriousness, we note that some students, through a group, are engaged in activities contravening the advisory issued on 27th January regarding the screening of a BBC documentary forbidden by the government and attempting to mobilise and trigger students to do the same" in their second warning.

"We caution the students to understand that any such acts by any student or groups violating the instructions issued on 27th January 2023 and engaging in any activities leading to disturbance of peace and harmony will be held responsible for the same and will be dealt with duly under relevant institutional rules on the matter," the advisory adds.

In the earlier notice issued, the institute said that they had not permitted any such screening and gatherings that may disturb the academic environment and jeopardize the campus's peace and harmony.

"It has come to our notice that some groups of students are planning to screen the BBC documentary that has disrupted some parts of the country. Some plan to organise gatherings to protest against related developments in a few universities," the advisory from the TISS read.

However, the TISS Student union leader Pratik Permey said that the association has not planned any screening of the said documentary.

"The TISS Student association has also received the advisory from the registrar and director of the TISS but the association has not planned any screening of the said documentary. We have heard that one Progressive Students Forum (PSF) has organised this screening. We are not part of it," said Permey.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in Maharashtra, has opposed the screening. The saffron party's youth wing Bharatiya Yuva Morcha staged a protest outside the campus.

The BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar demanded that the screening should be stopped, accusing the TISS of trying to spoil the law and order in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The BBC documentary has created a fresh row in the country after the government, earlier this month, denounced it and described it as a "propaganda piece" that is designed to push a discredited narrative. The government also pulled down the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' from various social media platforms including Twitter and Youtube.

The row further deepened after JNUSU members allegedly faced a "deliberate" power outage, while they were screening the impugned BBC documentary at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in the national capital.

The documentary leads to opposition attacking the government on freedom of speech despite the government terming it as a 'propaganda piece'.

The Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening of the BBC documentary on the campus.