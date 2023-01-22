BBC Modi documentary: In Govt vs Opposition, blocked links resurface on Twitter3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 09:38 PM IST
- BBC has recently released the first episode of the documentary series on Narendra Modi questioning his leadership when he was at the helm of the Gujarat cabinet when the state was plagued with communal riots in 2002.
'Censorship' as an order of the ruling is no surprise in India. However, unlike other instances, this time not allowing Indians to watch a documentary made by British Broadcasting Company (BBC) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered a rebel act in the Centre versus Opposition.
