BBC Modi documentary: In Govt vs Opposition, blocked links resurface on Twitter

Another Opposition politician Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to Twitter to question the ruling government's act of censorship. "In the age of VPN, how impactful are these bans under emergency clauses cited by the I&B Ministry to ban a BBC documentary. The more they pour scorn on it, write protest letters, the more people would be curious to watch," Chaturvedi wrote.