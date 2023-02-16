The Income tax officials examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative employees as an inspection at the British broadcaster's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai entered a third day on Thursday, reported Reuters .

The IT officials had remained at the BBC's offices, some sleeping there, since Tuesday's surprise inspection, claimed witnesses. Others claimed that few employees were questioned at night about financial transactions.

"They (officials) asked some of us to open their laptop and hand in phones and then handed it back," Reuters quoted a source as saying, adding that owners of the devices were asked for the access codes.

The tax department's action came just a few weeks after the government was enraged by a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the deadly communal riots in Gujarat in 2002, when he was chief minister of the western state.

Staff members who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that after they were permitted to leave the office on Tuesday night, BBC management instructed editorial and other employees to work from home.

The government dismissed the documentary, "India: The Modi Question", as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media.

The second portion of the two-hour documentary, India: The Modi Question, examined “the track record of Narendra Modi’s government following his re-election in 2019", according to the BBC website.

India's government immediately reacted negatively to the program, using emergency powers granted by its information technology laws to prevent its airing.

The BBC has stood by its reporting, which investigated one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence in India during the modern era. At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed in the bloodletting, though activists put the toll at more than twice that number.

The BBC has said that it was "fully co-operating" with the tax authorities, and an internal memo from BBC World Service director Liliane Landor instructed staff to answer questions honestly and "not delete or conceal any information on any of your devices."

The tax department has not issued any statement or responded to requests for comment, though a government official denied that the tax survey was ‘vindictive’, saying it was related to transfer pricing rules and alleged diversion of profits.

Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, that the BBC was served tax notices in the past but had not provided a 'convincing response', reported Times Now news channel on Wednesday

In recent years, some international companies had come under the income tax scanner regarding transfer pricing rules, but several media organisations and rights' group criticised the ongoing search at the BBC.

"We demand that this intimidation be stopped and journalists are left to do their jobs without fear or favour,"the Mumbai Press Club said in a statement.

With inputs from agencies*