BBC office raid: Income tax inspectors examine mobiles, laptops of staff, says report
Income tax officials examined mobile phones and laptops used by some BBC editorial and administrative employees, two sources told Reuters, as an inspection at the British broadcaster's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai entered a third day on Thursday.
