BBC raid row: Operation ongoing for over 45 hours, top developments here
- At least 10 senior BBC employees have not left for home since an IT department ‘survey’ started at its Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday.
The Income Tax department conducted survey at the BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai on 14 February, citing tax evasion investigation.
