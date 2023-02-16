Home / News / India /  BBC raid row: Operation ongoing for over 45 hours, top developments here
BBC raid row: Operation ongoing for over 45 hours, top developments here

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 11:00 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
Income Tax sleuths leave the BBC's Delhi office after their survey operation, conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Income Tax sleuths leave the BBC's Delhi office after their survey operation, conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

  • At least 10 senior BBC employees have not left for home since an IT department ‘survey’ started at its Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday.

The Income Tax department conducted survey at the BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai on 14 February, citing tax evasion investigation.

The Officials that department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.

Here are 10 developments:

1) At least 10 senior BBC employees have not left for home since an IT department ‘survey’ started at its Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday.

2) The operation has been ongoing for more than 45 hours.

3) The officials are currently gathering financial data and making copies of documents of the news organization.

4) BBC staffer in Delhi claim they were broadcasting their news like usual and many employees were working from home.

5) Opposition parties have denounced the tax department's action against BBC as 'political vendetta' in response to the documentary on PM Modi.

6) State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has made a public statement about the income tax raids at BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

7) Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary.

With agency inputs. 

