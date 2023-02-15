BBC raid: US's response on I-T searches at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai
- India has fallen 10 spots to 150 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index since 2014
The United States has made a public statement about the income tax raids at BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told the media that the US is aware of the survey operation conducted by the I-T department at the BBC office in Delhi but is not in a position to offer its judgment.
