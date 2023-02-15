The United States has made a public statement about the income tax raids at BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told the media that the US is aware of the survey operation conducted by the I-T department at the BBC office in Delhi but is not in a position to offer its judgment.

"We are aware of the search of the BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities. I would need to refer you to Indian authorities for the details of this search. Beyond this discrete action, what I'll say more broadly is the general point that I've consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well," Price told reporters.

He further said that a free press is significant as it contributes to strengthening democracies. "We support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy," Price asserted.

When asked if India's tax department action went against some of the spirit or value of democracy, Price said, "I couldn't say. We're aware of the facts of these searches, but I'm just not in a position to offer a judgment."

On Tuesday, I-T sleuths raided UK-based broadcaster BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The officials said the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

The Ministry of External Affairs accused BBC of engaging in "anti-India propaganda".

Meanwhile, BBC said it was "fully cooperating" with authorities.

"The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai," it said. "We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."

Police sealed off the BBC's New Delhi office, which occupies two floors of a high-rise in the capital's commercial heart.

A New Delhi-based BBC employee said that officials had been "confiscating all phones" during the tax raid.

Last month, the BBC aired a two-part documentary alleging that Hindu nationalist Modi ordered police to turn a blind eye to sectarian riots in Gujarat when he was the chief minister. The violence left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them minority Muslims.

India's government blocked videos and tweets sharing links to the documentary -- which was not aired in India -- using emergency powers under its information technology laws.

Press freedom in India:

India has fallen 10 spots to 150 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, since Modi took office in 2014.

The Editors Guild of India said Tuesday's tax raids were part of a wider "trend of using government agencies to intimidate or harass press organisations that are critical of government policies".