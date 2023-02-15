BBC raid: US's response on I-T searches at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai

He further said that a free press is significant as it contributes to strengthening democracies. "We support the importance of a free press around the world. We continue to highlight the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief as human rights that contribute to strengthening democracies around the world. It has strengthened this democracy here in this country. It has strengthened India's democracy," Price asserted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}