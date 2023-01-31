‘BBC waging an information war’: Russia on PM Modi documentary1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remarks on Friday when asked about the BBC's controversial documentary.
BBC documentary on PM Modi: Russia has accused the British broadcaster of ‘waging an information war’ on different fronts, not only against Moscow but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×