BBC documentary on PM Modi: Russia has accused the British broadcaster of ‘waging an information war’ on different fronts, not only against Moscow but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy, according to the news agency PTI.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made the remarks on Friday when asked about the BBC's controversial documentary. This came after the BBC released a controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters, Zakharova said, “Our Indian friends have already made a comment on this situation. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that it is yet another evidence of the BBC waging an information war on different fronts - not only against Russia but also against other global centers of power pursuing an independent policy."

She said after a certain number of years, it turns out that the BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others, as per PTI reports.

"It should be treated accordingly. The BBC is not an independent television and radio corporation, but a dependent one, often neglecting the basic requirements of the journalism profession," she added.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended Prime Minister Modi over the BBC documentary, asserting that he "didn’t agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea against the Centre's decision to ban the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. The apex court today agreed to list on February 6 a PIL.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question".

