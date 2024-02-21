Good news for Bengaluru property owners, Penalty on tax dues slashed by 50%. Details here
Karnataka Assembly passes BBMP Amendment Bill 2024 reducing property tax penalties by 50%. The bill benefits residents with savings of ₹2,700 crore and exemptions for underprivileged communities.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a taxpayer-friendly bill on February 20, offering significant relief to Bengaluru residents struggling with property tax burdens. The BBMP Amendment Bill 2024 reduces the penalty on outstanding dues by a whopping 50 per cent, potentially saving citizens a staggering ₹2,700 crore, according to a report by ANI.