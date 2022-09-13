As per the notification, dated 17 August, the BBMP had identified properties that have been built in Mahadevapura zone and blocked the water flow on stormwater drains (SWD).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With rains flooding the silicon city for days, a new revelation by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put people in surprise as the municipal body had identified at least 15 encroachments by various builders and IT parks in Mahadevapura zone.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With rains flooding the silicon city for days, a new revelation by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put people in surprise as the municipal body had identified at least 15 encroachments by various builders and IT parks in Mahadevapura zone.
As per the notification, dated 17 August, the BBMP had identified properties that have been built in Mahadevapura zone and blocked the water flow on stormwater drains (SWD).
As per the notification, dated 17 August, the BBMP had identified properties that have been built in Mahadevapura zone and blocked the water flow on stormwater drains (SWD).
Among the properties that were listed in the notification include: Bagmane Tech Park, Rainbow Drive Layout, Wipro, Eco Space, Gopalan in Bellandur, Hoodi and Sonnehalli, Diya School, Adarsha, Columbia Asia Hospital, New Horizon College, Adarsha retreat, Epysion and DiyaShree, Prestige, Salarpuria and Adarsha and Nalapad.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Among the properties that were listed in the notification include: Bagmane Tech Park, Rainbow Drive Layout, Wipro, Eco Space, Gopalan in Bellandur, Hoodi and Sonnehalli, Diya School, Adarsha, Columbia Asia Hospital, New Horizon College, Adarsha retreat, Epysion and DiyaShree, Prestige, Salarpuria and Adarsha and Nalapad.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per details, the municipal body has identified over 700 encroachments as possibly obstructing storm water drains throughout the city, leading to considerable flooding in the IT centre known as India's Silicon Valley.
As per details, the municipal body has identified over 700 encroachments as possibly obstructing storm water drains throughout the city, leading to considerable flooding in the IT centre known as India's Silicon Valley.
BBMP commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on 12 September said that they have given detailed instruction to all eight zones to clear the encroachments on lake beds and SWDs and take action.
BBMP commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on 12 September said that they have given detailed instruction to all eight zones to clear the encroachments on lake beds and SWDs and take action.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on 13 September declared that all ongoing unlawful construction projects in Bengaluru will be demolished like the Noida Twin Towers by the following monsoon.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on 13 September declared that all ongoing unlawful construction projects in Bengaluru will be demolished like the Noida Twin Towers by the following monsoon.
He also promised that officials and builders would face punishment.
He also promised that officials and builders would face punishment.
Earlier, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised that there would be no discrimination in the removal of encroachments that had been built illegally. He had accused the previous Congress governments for the floods in Bengaluru and cited "maladministration".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised that there would be no discrimination in the removal of encroachments that had been built illegally. He had accused the previous Congress governments for the floods in Bengaluru and cited "maladministration".