BBMP spent 23 cr to develop road ahead of PM Modi's Bengaluru visit

Heavy showers have always made Bengaluru roads difficult to manoeuvre, for both vehicle users and pedestrians. This is especially true as people complain of the threat of potholes, open drains and manholes inundated with water.
Surprisingly, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ visit to Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has spent nearly ₹23 crore to develop 14-km stretch of a road.
Newly appointed BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath had earlier pointed out that potholes are pits rather than holes, making them difficult to fill.
Apart from the road being asphalted, drains with broken slabs have also been repaired and the entire stretch has been given a lavish look.
PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru earlier on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay the foundation for various developmental works.
Cheering crowds of BJP workers and supporters had a pleasant surprise as the Prime Minister stopped his car to greet them during his visit to Karnataka.
Seeing a boisterous throngs of people waving BJP flags and raising 'Modi, Modi' slogan, on his way from the Airforce Station Training Command Headquarters to Indian Institute of Science, Modi stopped his car for a couple of minutes, got up from his seat and waved at them standing on the running board.
The Prime Minister then folded hands and made a 'namaste' gesture at them in gratitude. He continued to wave towards the crowd as the vehicle moved towards the venue of his programme at IISc.
Heavy security arrangements have been made and traffic has been diverted in various parts of the city in view of the PM's movement.
PM Modi on Monday inaugurated the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University here and also unveiled a statue of the architect of Indian Constitution installed at the campus.
At the event, he also unveiled 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka. Developed at a cost of over ₹4,700 crore, the Technology Hubs initiative is supported by many Industry partners, and aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs.
Out of the total cost, the state government has contributed ₹657 crore while Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) and its industry partners contributed ₹4,080 crore.
The state has also spent an additional ₹220 crore to create dedicated workshops and technology labs at these 150 ITIs.
These Technology Hubs, through its various innovative courses, will provide high skill training in cutting edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.
