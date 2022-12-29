BCAS takes cognizance of video showing fight between passengers on flight2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 10:08 AM IST
A video went viral on social media where a group of Indian passengers can be seen indulging in physical fight on a flight.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) have taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. The department has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority.