The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) have taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. The department has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority.

“We've taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata. BCAS has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. Further action to be taken," said Zulfiquar Hasan, DG BCAS as quoted by news agency ANI.

A video went viral on social media where a group of Indian passengers can be seen indulging in physical fight on a flight. The clip is reported to be from a Smile Airways flight that was traveling from Bangkok to India on Tuesday.

Two people can be seen arguing in the video and after a while, a group gathers to beat one passenger, while the crew members of the flight repeatedly try to calm down the passengers.

A crew member can be seen close to the group trying to physically stop them, while the other asked the unruly passengers to stop, through the announcements on microphone.

“Stop right now, stop," one crew member can be heard saying on the microphone, while the other seems very shocked to react.

The other passengers on the flight can also be heard, asking the unruly passengers to stop.

Incidents of such behavior in flights are becoming frequent and recently a video went viral on social media where a Indigo crew member was involved in a spat with a passenger.

According to the revised Aircraft Rules, 1937, which are part of Indian aviation law, it is possible to classify a passenger as rowdy if they disregard airport or on-board conduct regulations or crew member instructions.

The rules include, among other things, smoking inside an aircraft, using any threatening or abusive words towards a member of the crew or other passengers, and acting in a physically threatening, abusive, or disruptive manner towards a member of the crew or other passengers.