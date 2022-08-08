The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the schedule of India's domestic cricket season 2022-23. Additionally, the BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, while Rohit Sharma has been named the captain, news agency ANI reported. Notably, more than 1,500 matches will be held during the season that will commence in the first week of September 2022 and run until mid-March 2023.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022 announced; Rohit Sharma named Captain: BCCI pic.twitter.com/MVH1qM6Wo3 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2022

The prestigious Duleep Trophy will mark the start of a full-fledged season, which will also see a return of the Irani Cup. The Duleep Trophy (September 8-September 25) will be contested between six zones (North, South, Central, West, East and Northeast) on a knockout basis, according to the ANI report.

The two multi-day tournaments will be followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The two white-ball tournaments will be contested between 38 teams split into three groups of 8 teams and two groups comprising 7 teams, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic tournament, will have two categories; 1) Elite and 2) Plate. The Elite Group will comprise 32 teams and will have 4 groups of 8 teams in a home and away format with each team playing 7 matches in the league stage. The top two teams from each of the four groups will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, according to the ANI report.

The Plate Group will comprise 6 teams with 15 league matches and the top 4 will directly qualify for the semi-final while the bottom two will play against each other for the 5th/6th place. Both the Elite Group and Plate Group league matches will start on 13th December 13 with the Plate League concluding on January 29 and the Elite group finishing on February 20, the report added.

(With inputs from ANI)