BCCI announces India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma named captain2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 09:37 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the schedule of India's domestic cricket season 2022-23. Additionally, the BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, while Rohit Sharma has been named the captain, news agency ANI reported. Notably, more than 1,500 matches will be held during the season that will commence in the first week of September 2022 and run until mid-March 2023.