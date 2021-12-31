BCCI announces India's squad for ODI series against South Africa. Details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squad for three ODI series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named KL Rahul as Captain for the ODI series as Rohit Sharma is ruled out owing to an injury. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Friday announced India's squad for three ODI series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named KL Rahul as Captain for the ODI series as Rohit Sharma is ruled out owing to an injury.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's skipper earlier this month, picked up a hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai ahead of the South Africa tour. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's skipper earlier this month, picked up a hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai ahead of the South Africa tour. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be vice-captain for the series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja remain unfit.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been rested while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja remain unfit.

The ODI series begins on January 19 after the test series in which India lead 1-0.

The ODI series begins on January 19 after the test series in which India lead 1-0.

The second test begins on January 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second test begins on January 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TEAM: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

TEAM: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

With inputs from PTI

With inputs from PTI {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}