BCCI asks IPL 2023 franchises to ‘protect’ these Indian bowlers; here’s why1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:44 PM IST
IPL 2023 franchises have been advised to focus on strengthening and training.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to be cautious with their use of contracted players, especially Indian bowlers, to avoid fatigue and injury. The BCCI is particularly concerned about bowlers in contention for the World Test Championship final and the ICC World Cup 2023, hoping to prevent any further injury setbacks.
