Home >News >India >BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital again after chest pain
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital again after chest pain

Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata
  • The cricket icon complained of uneasiness last night and experienced mind chest pain this afternoon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain on Wednesday.

Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness last night and experienced mind chest pain this afternoon, according to reports.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

The 48-year-old has been undergoing treatment at his home since he was discharged from the Woodlands Hospital following a mild heart attack earlier this month.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

A 9-member medical team was formed who then decided that Ganguly doesn't need any further angioplasty for the remaining blockages in his coronary arteries.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO Woodlands Hospital, had earlier said that Ganguly will be able to resume his normal life in another 3 to 4 weeks once the remaining two blocked arteries are revascularised.

He recovered well and was discharged on 7 January. "I am fine," the batting great had said after getting discharged.

Ganguly had also tested negative for coronavirus.

