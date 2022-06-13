BCCI hikes monthly pension of former cricketers, umpires2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 09:47 PM IST
The financial well-being of our former cricketers is critical, said Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI.
Former players (both men and women) and former umpires will see their monthly pensions increased by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 13. Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI, stated that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is critical.