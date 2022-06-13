Former players (both men and women) and former umpires will see their monthly pensions increased by the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 13. Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI, stated that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is critical.

"The players remain the lifeline and as a board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution," he said.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said "the welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction".

"The BCCI values the contribution the umpires have made over the years and this is one way to express our gratitude for their diligent services to Indian Cricket. A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme with more than 75 percent of the beneficiaries getting a 100 percent raise," he said.

Honorary Treasurer, BCCI, Arun Singh Dhumal, said: "Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires. We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers."

Meanwhile, the BCCI is all set to grab way more than ₹50,000 crore in the ongoing IPL media rights auction. The BCCI received a payment of ₹16,347 crore from Star in 2017. Because the base price of IPL media rights is 32,890 crore, the BCCI was projected to get at least twice as much money this season.

Some observers projected that the winning auction bid would be in the range of 35,000 to 40,000 crores while others expected that it would be as high as 50,000 crores. Now that the TV and internet rights have been sold for ₹44,075 crore (almost three times what Star spent in 2017), the BCCI is on track to earn considerably more than ₹50,000 crore, as more packages are on the market.

(With ANI inputs)