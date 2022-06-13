BCCI hikes monthly pension of former cricketers, umpires

Some observers projected that the winning auction bid would be in the range of 35,000 to 40,000 crores while others expected that it would be as high as 50,000 crores. Now that the TV and internet rights have been sold for ₹44,075 crore (almost three times what Star spent in 2017), the BCCI is on track to earn considerably more than ₹50,000 crore, as more packages are on the market.