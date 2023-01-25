BCCI nets ₹4,670 cr from auction of five Women’s IPL teams5 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Five franchises of the Women’s Premier League were sold to to Adani Group, Reliance, Diageo India, JSW-GMR joint venture and NBFC firm Capri Global
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday secured a record ₹4,669.99 crore by auctioning five franchises of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to Adani Group, Reliance, Diageo India, JSW-GMR joint venture and Indian NBFC company Capri Global.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×