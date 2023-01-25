BCCI nets 4,670 cr from auction of five Women’s IPL teams

While the winners have bid aggressively, a senior sports marketing executive—who did not want to be named—said, this will be a tough one to make money on, and none of the teams is going to make any money for at least 10 years. “Cricket sponsorship for women is a losing proposition for the network and the teams. But they all had to bid, a classic case of FOMO (fear of missing out). Overall, and in cricket in general, the market is very bad in the sponsorship space. Look at Byju’s, Paytm, and Mobile Premier League, all these new-age companies have cut down on their spending and pulled back on sponsorships. How will these teams get sponsors or make any money?" the person asked.