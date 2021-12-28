Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19: Report

Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19: Report1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Covid-19: BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital, says report
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, news agency Press Trust of India reported.
According to the PTI news agency, quoting BCCI sources said, "BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19".
The legendary cricketer was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his Rt-PCR test report came positive.
"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," PTI said by quoting BCCI source.
Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.
Earlier this year, the 49-year-old cricketer was admitted to hospital twice and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.
His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for coronavirus early this year.
