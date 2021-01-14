OPEN APP
Home >News >India >BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla gets conflict of interest notice from Ethics Officer
Rajeev Shukla
BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla gets conflict of interest notice from Ethics Officer

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 09:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Shukla and the BCCI have been given two weeks time to file their response in the matter
  • Sanjeev Gupta, the former life-member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, filed the complaint against Shukla on 8 January

Newly-elected vice president of BCCI Rajeev Shukla was served a notice on Thursday by the board's ethics officer D K Jain regarding a "conflict of interest" complaint filed against him.

Jain has given Shukla and the BCCI two weeks time to file their response in the matter.

"A complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short "the BCCI") from Mr Sanjeev Gupta, under rule 39 (2) (b) of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as conflict of interest against Mr Rajeev Shukla," Jain wrote in the order, according to PTI.

Sanjeev Gupta, the former life-member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, filed the complaint against Shukla on 8 January.

Gupta wrote that Shukla, being a director at the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and also an office bearer at its parent body BCCI, amounted to conflict of interest.

"Before proceeding further on the Complaint, I deem it necessary to ascertain the stand of the BCCI and the person complained against – Mr Rajeev Shukla on the said complaint," the Ethics Officer wrote.

"Accordingly, the BCCI and Mr Rajeev Shukla are called up to file their written responses to the Complaint within a period of two weeks from today, before the Ethics Officer, BCCI. Further orders in the matter shall be passed thereafter," Jain further wrote in the order.

According to the BCCI constitution, no person can hold multiple posts at the same time.

Shukla, also a seasoned politician, was not available for comment.

Shukla was unanimously elected as the BCCI vice president at its AGM on December 24, 2020. He is also a former IPL chairman.

With inputs from agencies.

