BCCI sets aside window in March 2023 for first-ever Women's IPL

In February this year, Ganguly had stated that the women's IPL would be held next year. "We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men's IPL."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}