New Delhi: Consulting firms Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey have made the highest number of offers at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) as the final placement season kicks in at the most sought after B-School of India.

While BCG made 32 offers, McKinsey made 30 offers at IIM-A, continuing a trend that consulting firms are hiring big at top B-Schools in the country. IIM-A is conducting placement in clusters. While cluster one is over now, the next will take place on 5 March.

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

“The firms that participated in Cluster 1 comprised four cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management," IIM-A said.

The list of Cluster 1 recruiters included “regular partners" such as Accenture Strategy, American Express, Analysys Mason, Arthur D. Little, Avendus, Bain & Co., BCG, Citi, Credit Suisse, GEP Consulting, Goldman Sachs, IBM, HSBC, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Co, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, Praxis, PWC & the Xander Group among others, IIM-A said.

IIM-A said, like previous seasons, they have got a mix of firms from diverse sectors, and consulting firms offered many roles across geographies, including West Asia.

The B-School said finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies including Singapore. Nomura, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America -Merrill Lynch made good offers in finance space.

Consulting and BFSI sectors are hiring well this across management campuses. At IIM B, of the 481 jobs offers, 165 offers were made by consulting firms alone with Accenture making 45 offers and Bain & Co. offered 24 jobs to students there.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via